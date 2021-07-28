Columbia Asset Management Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 131,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

