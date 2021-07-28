Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.36. The company had a trading volume of 219,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,165. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.