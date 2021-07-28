Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

