Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Earns Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,512. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

