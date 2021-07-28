Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

