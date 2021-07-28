Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

