Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

