Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.82) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

CBK opened at €5.38 ($6.32) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

