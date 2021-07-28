Commvault Systems’ (CVLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Summit Insights

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Summit Insights in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Summit Insights’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

