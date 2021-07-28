Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. 11,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

