Comparing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,626.16 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.90 Outset Medical $49.94 million 38.66 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -8.66

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -146.20% -119.49% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

Outset Medical beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. The company also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

