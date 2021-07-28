Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

