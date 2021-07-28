Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 652,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Compugen by 278.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 2,090.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,982. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $471.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.32.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

