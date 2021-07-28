Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.56% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,916. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $456.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

