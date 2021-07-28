Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 33,803 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colleen Batcheler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.