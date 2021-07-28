Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFXTF. CIBC cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.