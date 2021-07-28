Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFXTF. CIBC cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

