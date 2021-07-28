ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of -375.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

