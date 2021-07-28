Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.28

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.28 and last traded at $224.28, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

