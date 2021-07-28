Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE STZ opened at $226.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

