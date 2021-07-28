Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

NYSE CLR opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

