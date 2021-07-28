Contrasting Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Brookfield Property Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Brookfield Property Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.10 billion 1.33 -$1.23 billion N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners -16.80% -2.02% -0.76%

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Brookfield Property Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

