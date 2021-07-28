Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

