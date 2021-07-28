Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.90 million.

