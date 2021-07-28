Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,251. Corning has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Corning alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $452,118.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.