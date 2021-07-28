Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,251. Corning has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Corning alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.