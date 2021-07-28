Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.76. Costamare shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 3,583 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

