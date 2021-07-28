CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Shares of CSGP traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

