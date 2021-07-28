Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.87. 18,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $424.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

