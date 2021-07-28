Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.680-2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.68-$2.78 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

