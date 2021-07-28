Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $182.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.47 million and the lowest is $181.51 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

