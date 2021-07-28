Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cowen stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.54. Cowen has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

