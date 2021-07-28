CPUchain (CPU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $335.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. CPUchain has a market cap of $80,015.67 and approximately $335.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,188,575 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

