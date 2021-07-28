Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Crane has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

