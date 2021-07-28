Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $10.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $475.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

