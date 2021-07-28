Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSPE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
