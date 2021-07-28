Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSPE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

