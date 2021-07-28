Credit Suisse AG Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 521.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1,158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 71,531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

