Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.66 million, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

