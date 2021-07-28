Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,509 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $327.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.