Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,014 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

