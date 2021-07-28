Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,512 Shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

RALS stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

