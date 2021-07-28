Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 32 price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 30.38.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

