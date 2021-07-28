Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

