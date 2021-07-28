Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.