Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.
Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).
