CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.