Critical Comparison: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 36.59% 30.07% 20.44% DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55%

This table compares Heritage Global and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.63 $9.66 million $0.14 13.79 DHI Group $136.88 million 1.50 -$30.01 million $0.16 24.56

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Global and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.16%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than DHI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats DHI Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

