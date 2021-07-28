Crocs, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

CROX stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,194. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

