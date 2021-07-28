Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

