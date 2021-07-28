CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

