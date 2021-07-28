Css Llc/Il Acquires 6,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,906,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Css Llc/Il bought 1,324 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,137.12.

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il purchased 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $270,720.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il purchased 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il purchased 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il purchased 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,173.80.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

