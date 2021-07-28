CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

CTIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,966. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

